felene vodka
Peace Out Skincare Launches in Canada as Sephora Exclusive

The ingenious “patch” brand is famed for easy solutions for skin concerns

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peace Out Skincare, the leading skincare brand offering easy-to-use, one-step solutions for skin concerns, has landed in Canada.

A brand exclusive to Sephora Canada, Peace Out Skincare creates innovative award-winning patch and pad technologies that address issues like wrinkles, acne, pores, dark spots and resurfacing with proven active ingredients and medical-grade technology.

Three of their premium, easy-to-use products debuted on the Sephora app on May 13 and launch on Sephora.ca today; the brand will be available in all Sephora Canada stores nationwide starting June 12, pending Sephora Canada stores’ re-opening plans.

The Peace Out launch in Canada currently includes Peace Out Wrinkles, Peace Out Dark Spots, and Peace Out Pores, with Peace Out Acne expected to be available at Sephora Canada later this year.

“We are very excited to add Peace Out, a new and innovative brand, to our roster of coveted beauty brands at Sephora Canada,” said Jane Nugent, Senior VP Merchandising of Sephora Canada. “Our beauty community is going to love this young, niche brand bringing innovation through skincare technology. Their formulas are solution driven that drive fast results through patches specially formulated to be non-irritating and safe for your skin.”

“My goal is to bring effective, simple, fun skincare to as many people as possible,” said Peace Out Skincare Founder Enrico Frezza. “I am so thrilled to be partnering with Sephora Canada and to offer our products to such an important market.”

Frezza, a long-time acne sufferer who is still in his 20s, developed and launched Peace Out Skincare in 2017 with Peace Out Acne, disrupting the acne market with a first-of-its-kind acne dot fusing a hydrocolloid polymer patch with zit zapping active ingredients like salicylic acid. Peace Out Acne flew off Sephora shelves becoming a best-seller and the #1 acne product at Sephora in the US; the brand has since rolled out other first-to-market, dermatology-grade innovative solutions for Wrinkles, Dark Spots, Puffy Eyes, Pores, and the recently launched resurfacing Peace Out Dullness pad.

Lauded by beauty editors, influencers and anyone who tries it, Peace Out Skincare has grown quickly. They currently sell in all 1,100 Sephora doors (including stand-alone and shop-in-shops in J.C. Penney) in America and more than 1,000 Sephora stores in Europe as well as Sephora.com; the brand launched its own ecomm site PeaceOutSkincare.com last year.

The brand expects sales to nearly double in 2020 to more than $20 million. In the past few months, its ecomm business has skyrocketed as consumers—sequestered at home—have reached for the brand’s one-step easy to use effective, quarantine-friendly treatments.

Peace Out Skincare
Peace Out Skincare believes skin care should be uncomplicated. Tired of the complicated routines and expensive treatments that did not work, founder Enrico Frezza created Peace Out to make skin care simpler, easier and fun. The company is on a mission to combine powerful ingredients and innovative technology to create 1-step solutions so you can live life unfiltered.

