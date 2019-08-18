Outraged Afghans questioned on Sunday the point of negotiations with the Taliban aimed at getting U.S. troops to leave and ending the war, after 63 people were killed in a suicide bomb attack on a wedding reception in the capital, Kabul.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Thousands of Hong Kongers brave rain to join anti-government rally - August 18, 2019
- India reimposes movement curbs on parts of Kashmir’s main city after clashes - August 18, 2019
- Peace with whom? After blast, enraged Afghans question talks - August 18, 2019