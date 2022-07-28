Peak Bancorp, Inc. Announces YTD 2022 Results

Breaking News
MCCALL, Idaho, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peak Bancorp, Inc., (the Company) (OTC: IDFB), the holding company for Idaho First Bank (the Bank), today announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The Company recognized after-tax net income of $1.21 million through the first six months of 2022. Year-to-date net interest income decreased from the same period in 2021 by $2.8 million which can be attributed to a $6.1 million decrease in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) interest income partially offset by non-PPP loan growth and improved net interest margin. YTD 2022 net income has also been impacted by $564,000 of one-time merger related expenses. Chairman Mark Miller noted, “Through the first six months of 2022, the entire team has remained focused on growing our customer relationships and delivering strong financial results.”

The Company’s loan portfolio ended the period at $433 million, which included $8 million in PPP loans. This represented growth in the loan portfolio – excluding PPP – of $105 million from Q2 2021. Deposits ended the quarter at $476 million which is an increase of $71 million from Q2 2021. “The growth of both our balance sheet, and non-PPP revenue, highlights how our markets continue to respond to the People First approach our team takes, working to understand each opportunity thoroughly,” stated Todd Cooper, CEO.

Credit quality and portfolio performance both remain strong, and the bank continues to fund the allowance for loan loss to support the growing loan balances. At quarter-end the allowance was $5.1 million or 1.2% of loans (excluding PPP and loans held for sale). Chief Credit Officer Shannon Stoeger commented, “Strong credit quality is reflected in our portfolio performance, and our commitment to disciplined underwriting standards is unwavering.”

About Peak Bancorp, Inc.

Peak Bancorp, Inc., is the holding company for Idaho First Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First motto, Idaho First Bank serves greater southwest Idaho with branches located in McCall, New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa and Boise, as well as a branch located in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

CONTACT:
Todd Cooper
President and CEO – Peak Bancorp, Inc.
208.630.2092 – tcooper@idahofirstbank.com

 
Peak Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)
                 
For the six months ended June 30: 2022   2021   Change
  Net interest income $ 8,872     $ 11,671     $ (2,799 )   -24 %
  Provision for loan losses   500       1,100       (600 )   -55 %
  Mortgage banking income   234       871       (638 )   -73 %
  Other noninterest income   461       377       84     22 %
  Noninterest expenses   7,420       7,309       110     2 %
  Net income before taxes   1,646       4,510       (2,864 )   -63 %
  Tax provision   434       1,210       (776 )   -64 %
  Net income $ 1,212     $ 3,300     $ (2,088 )   -63 %
                 
At June 30: 2022   2021   Change
  Loans $ 433,409     $ 541,392     $ (107,983 )   -20 %
  Allowance for loan losses   5,089       4,221       869     21 %
  Assets   543,285       683,693       (140,409 )   -21 %
  Deposits   476,738       404,899       71,839     18 %
  Stockholders’ equity   42,209       39,209       3,000     8 %
                 
  Nonaccrual loans                    
  Accruing loans more than 90 days past due         10       (10 )   -100 %
  Other real estate owned                    
                 
  Total nonperforming assets         10       (10 )   -100 %
                 
  Book value per share   7.89       7.48       0.41     5 %
  Shares outstanding   5,350,651       5,239,589       111,062     2 %
                 
  Allowance to loans   1.17 %     0.78 %        
  Allowance to nonperforming loans         42301 %        
  Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.00 %     0.00 %        
                               
Averages for the six months ended June 30: 2022   2021   Change
  Loans $ 411,996     $ 734,875     $ (322,879 )   -44 %
  Earning assets   526,706       800,762       (274,056 )   -34 %
  Assets   543,486       816,648       (273,162 )   -33 %
  Deposits   467,544       390,383       77,161     20 %
  Stockholders’ equity   43,333       36,322       7,011     19 %
                 
  Loans to deposits   88 %     188 %        
  Net interest margin   3.40 %     2.94 %        
                 

 
Peak Bancorp, Inc.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                     
Income Statement Q2 2022   Q1 2022   Q4 2021   Q3 2021   Q2 2021
  Net interest income $ 4,773     $ 4,098     $ 4,346     $ 5,040     $ 5,680  
  Provision for loan losses   350       150       100       300       600  
  Mortgage banking income   95       138       347       300       403  
  Other noninterest income   237       224       229       226       195  
  Noninterest expenses   3,950       3,470       3,402       3,500       3,760  
  Net income before taxes   806       840       1,419       1,766       1,918  
  Tax provision   211       223       331       478       515  
  Net income $ 595     $ 617     $ 1,088     $ 1,288     $ 1,403  
                     
Period End Information Q2 2022   Q1 2022   Q4 2021   Q3 2021   Q2 2021
  Loans $ 433,409     $ 411,475     $ 398,999     $ 420,832     $ 541,392  
  Deposits   476,438       477,174       470,455       407,508       404,899  
  Allowance for loan losses   5,089       4,738       4,588       4,530       4,221  
  Nonperforming loans               663       673       10  
  Other real estate owned                            
  Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries)   (1 )     (1 )     43       (9 )     (1 )
                     
  Allowance to loans   1.17 %     1.15 %     1.15 %     1.08 %     0.78 %
  Allowance to nonperforming loans               692 %     673 %     42301 %
  Nonperforming loans to loans   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.17 %     0.16 %     0.00 %
                     
Average Balance Information Q2 2022   Q1 2022   Q4 2021   Q3 2021   Q2 2021
  Loans $ 424,540     $ 399,313     $ 402,944     $ 475,672     $ 674,937  
  Earning assets   526,248       527,170       532,469       604,581       752,334  
  Assets   543,011       543,966       549,861       619,559       768,735  
  Deposits   469,957       465,104       437,040       407,186       407,522  
  Stockholders’ equity   43,676       42,986       41,262       39,789       38,003  
                     
  Loans to deposits   90 %     86 %     92 %     117 %     166 %
  Net interest margin   3.64 %     3.15 %     3.24 %     3.31 %     3.03 %
                     

