Peak Commercial Sells Two Multi-Family Properties in Prominent San Fernando Valley Neighborhoods for Record-Setting Per Unit Price

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Flashman Investment Group (FIG), of the Peak Commercial Real Estate brokerage, has sold two multi-family properties in a prominent pocket of the Sherman Oaks, CA and Studio City, CA neighborhoods for a record-setting per unit price. The Sherman Oaks property is a 15-unit apartment building located at 4427 Woodman Avenue, which sold for more than $286,000 per door. This is the highest price per door for rent controlled buildings in the Sherman Oaks area, north of Ventura Boulevard. The Studio City property is a four-unit apartment building located at 3926 Kentucky Dr., which sold for $2.54 million.

“The commercial real estate market is extremely competitive due to a lack of inventory – and even more so when it comes to prime locations,” said Chase Simonton, the agent of record on the transaction. “It’s always nice when you are able to exceed the expectations of your client, and set pricing records.”

The multi-family property was previously listed with a different firm for more than four months. The owner of the apartment complex contacted Simonton directly, who listed the property with Peak Commercial and had it under contract and non-contingent within three weeks.

“We’re very proud of our agents and the work that they do,” said Jason Flashman, CEO of the Flashman Investment Group. “Our team is committed to providing quality service to every client and we work hard to achieve the results we are looking for.”

