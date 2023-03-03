According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The market for Peak Flow Meters is the largest in the globe in North America, and Europe is the second largest market for Peak Flow Meter

Farmington, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Peak Flow Meter Market was valued at US$ 68.3 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 104.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. For asthma patients, a peak flow meter is a device comparable to a thermometer. This instrument is used to assess lung function within the body. It is a portable device that measures ventilation or respiratory flow measurement (PEFR) in order to detect asthma attacks, monitor the treatment of chronic asthma, and provide information on changes. The device aids in allergy diagnosis and the prevention of respiratory infections. However, high-flow radiation necessitates additional care and cleansing procedures in order to treat asthma and reduce the incidence of respiratory infections.

Peak Flow Meter Market Recent Developments:

In January 2022, London-based company Smart Respiratory presented at Arab Health 2022 the first fully integrated ‘smart’ peak flow meter that allows patients to conveniently manage their asthma.

In April 2017, Teleflex Incorporated, a leading global provider of medical technology for critical care and surgery, introduced the AsthmaMD Peak Flow Meter to help monitor and measure lung function in people with asthma.

Peak Flow Meter Market Dynamics:

Since spirometers and other more advanced devices are replacing peak flow meters, our analysts think that the market isn’t growing at all. They also think that North America and Europe hold a big share of the global peak flow meter market. More and more people want digital peak flow meters instead of mechanical ones because technology is becoming more and more important. Digital peak flow meters are becoming more popular because they are easy to find and give accurate readings. Since peak flow meters are easy to move, they are often used in homes.

Regional Outlook:

The market for Peak Flow Meters is the largest in the globe in North America due to the high prevalence of asthma, high patient awareness, and high healthcare expenditure per capita. Early disease detection and treatment are propelling the medical biotechnology market, which is anticipated to grow to become the largest Peak Flow Meter market in North America. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, approximately 24 million Americans have asthma, making it one of the most prevalent and expensive conditions in the region. Due to favorable government policies concerning healthcare infrastructure and awareness programs, Europe is the second largest market for maximal flowmeters. Europe is likely to have the largest Peak Flow Meter market due to the impact of climate change on the health of children and the elderly, which causes asthma, the common illness, etc. This is expected to be the largest market for Peak Flow Meters. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to expand at a quicker rate due to population growth, rising asthma mortality rates, lifestyle changes, rising patient awareness, and rising spending per capita. These factors contribute to the expansion of the Asia-Pacific peak flow meter market.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 4.4% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 68.3 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 104.3 Million By Type Electronic Meter

Mechanical Meter By Applications Peak Expiratory Flow Measurement

Forced Expiratory Volume Measurement By End User Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Homecare Settings By Companies ResMed Corp., Becton, Dickinson, and Company., Siemens., Vitalograph Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Hoffer Flow Controls, Inc., Haag-Streit Holding AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt Ltd., Esko Industriesa, John C. Ernst Co., Inc., and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Peak Flow Meter Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

ResMed Corp., Becton, Dickinson, and Company., Siemens., Vitalograph Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Hoffer Flow Controls, Inc., Haag-Streit Holding AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt Ltd., Esko Industriesa, John C. Ernst Co., Inc., and Others.

On the Basis of Type:

Electronic Meter

Mechanical Meter

On the Basis of Application:

Peak Expiratory Flow Measurement

Forced Expiratory Volume Measurement

On the Basis of End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Homecare Settings

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

