Anchorage, AK, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peak Trust Company (“Peak Trust”) has announced a $10,500 donation to the University of Alaska Southeast’s (UAS) Senator Ted Stevens Legislative Internship Program, as the first part of a broader commitment to support the program over the next five years. The program seeks to educate students about politics and public policy, as well as prepare them for careers in public service. Today, much of Alaska’s political sector is drawn from the ranks of former UAS legislative interns.

“We are incredibly proud to be part of the 35th year of this storied program,” said Matthew Blattmachr, President & CEO of Peak Trust Company. “As Alaska’s top educational experience in legislative politics, this internship will continue to expand the horizons’ of young adults and provide them with the support to become the next generation of leaders in the state.”

The UA State Legislative Internship Program is unique in the UA system. It admits around ten students each year from all over the state and includes an economically, as well as ethnically diverse student body. The program also provides skilled labor to the legislature and channels bright, capable young people into a life of public service. Roughly twenty-six percent of current legislative staff, including numerous legislative chiefs of staff, are former UA Legislative interns.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with a company like Peak Trust,” said Professor Glenn D. Wright, Ph.D., Statewide Program Coordinator at the University of Alaska Southeast. “In addition to the Ted Stevens Foundation, Peak Trust Company is the only other external corporate sponsor to step up and match our commitment to the program. Peak Trust will now help play a major role in providing the best educational experience in legislative politics available in Alaska. The legislative internship program provides career opportunities that would not otherwise exist for students. It has been instrumental in the development of many of Alaska’s most exemplary public servants.”

Peak Trust also gave to the program in 2018. This donation will provide additional scholarship support and living stipends for interns in the 2022-2023 academic year and will be doubled by the matching opportunity generously offered by the Ted Stevens Foundation. As many students travel from outside Juneau and must absorb the cost of tuition, travel and housing during Alaska’s annual legislative session, this support will extend the opportunity to those who otherwise couldn’t afford it.

Peak Trust will join the University of Alaska Southeast in welcoming the 2023 Senator Ted Stevens Legislative Interns, as well as Alaskan legislators at the state Capital on February 6th.

