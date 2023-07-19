Increase in installation of peaking power plants is likely to help balance the demand and supply of electricity during unforeseen events such as natural calamities and disasters. Significant adoption of natural gas in peaking power plants is anticipated to offer lucrative business opportunities to companies in the market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global peaking power plant market was valued at US$ 992.1 Bn in 2022. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 1.2 Trn by the end of 2031 .

Grid operators are benefitting from the installation of peaking power plants in maintaining grid stability. Significant utilization of peaking (power) plants in delivering instant power to meet the peak demand for electricity among industrial and commercial end-users during unforeseen events is a key trend propelling market growth. Increase in focus of grid operators around the globe on supply-side (energy) flexibility of electric power grid has been accelerating market development since the last few years.

Market Snapshot:

Competition Landscape

The business landscape is consolidated, with just a small number of large-scale vendors accounting for the leading share of the market. Top players in the peaking power plant industry are focusing on extensive R&D activities in order to decarbonize the operation of peaking power plants. This is anticipated to help them stay ahead of competitors. Leading players are engaging in partnerships, mergers, and collaborations to increase their market share.

Key players operating in the peaking power plant market are

Wärtsilä, General Electric, MAN Energy Solutions, Edina, Gama Investment A.S., Clarke Energy, WSP, APR Energy, and ENGIE

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Preference for Natural Gas in Peaking Power Plant Operations

Based on type, the natural gas segment is projected to witness significant growth in the next few years. High preference for natural gas power plants for the generation of electricity is a key factor anticipated to boost the segment. Fast response time and high flexibility to meet sudden increase in power load and/or decrease in generation are the key advantages of natural gas-powered peaking facility. Additionally, these power plants can be turned on or off quickly. This enables grid operators to vary the output with short response time.

Considerable Demand for Peaking Power Plants among Emergency Power Providers

Need to restore power during emergencies such as natural calamities, disasters, and unforeseen events is bolstering the usage of peaking power plants. Increase in adoption of peaking power plants in gas-fired power stations is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for companies in the market. Rise in government investments in reducing power emissions of natural gas-fired peaking facilities in developed countries is likely to broaden market outlook. For instance, usage of advanced technology (elective catalytic reduction) in The Enterprise Emergency Peaker Project is expected to make the peaking power plants more environmental-friendly. Increase in demand for modular and scalable peak power plants that are easy to install and synchronize and have fast ramp-up times is expected to offer significant business opportunities to solution providers in the global peaking power plant market.

Key Growth Drivers of Peaking Power Plant Market

Governments of various countries across the globe are rapidly transitioning toward renewable energy resources in order to accelerate decarbonization of the power sector. The shift from fossil fuel-fired baseload power plants to intermittent energy sources, especially wind and solar, is expected to augment the peaking power plant market value.

Surge in demand for electricity, especially during summer seasons, is strengthening the demand for peaking power plants. Focus of governments of several developed countries on adoption of more equitable energy systems for all communities is also reinforcing the usage of renewable energy sources in peaking power plants. These initiatives are projected to broaden the market outlook considerably in the next few years.

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for major share of the global peaking power plant market during the forecast period. Significant investments in power grids and rise in demand for renewable electricity in developed and developing countries are expected to fuel the market in the region. Presence of a large number of peaking power plants in China is likely to augment market value in Asia Pacific in the next few years.

Europe is a lucrative market for peaking power plants. Implementation of regulatory mandate to increase the production of power from wind and solar energy is bolstering investment in bio-oil projects in the region. Germany and Spain are anticipated to witness significant installation of peaking power plants in the near future. Therefore, these countries are likely to contribute considerable revenue toward the market in Europe.

Segmentation

The global peaking power plant market is segmented based on

Type

Natural Gas

Hydropower

Biogas

Diesel

Capacity

Below 100 MW

101 MW – 500 MW

501 MW – 1000 MW

End-use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Utility

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

