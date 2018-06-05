Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Christopher J. Colombo, CPA, MBA, as a Wealth Advisor for its Subsidiary, Quadrant Capital Management

BEDMINSTER, NJ, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the hiring of Christopher J. Colombo, Senior Managing Director, Wealth Advisor, for Quadrant Capital Management, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor and subsidiary of Peapack-Gladstone Bank.

Chris, a seasoned wealth professional, joins the wealth management team at Peapack-Gladstone Bank from the wealth structuring group at Merrill Lynch where he was a top advisor and top new business producer for the last 22 years. At Merrill Lynch, he was responsible for the creation and delivery of trust and estate planning strategies and service solutions for clients affiliated with financial advisors in the New York metro region. He specialized in devising personalized asset management and estate planning strategies for affluent individuals and families, focusing on the area of trust and philanthropic financial planning to efficiently transfer wealth and achieve planning goals and objectives. Prior to Merrill Lynch, he was a relationship manager at Bessemer Trust Company in NY, responsible for managing $600 million in trust, estate and investment management accounts for high-net worth individuals, multi-generational families and foundations located in the U.S. and abroad. Earlier in his career, Chris worked at Arthur Andersen in NY as a senior associate.

“I have known Chris for over 20 years including time spent working closely with him at Merrill Lynch, and consider him one of the top wealth management professionals in the industry,” said James E. Kearney, President of Quadrant Capital Management. He continued, “We are thrilled to have him bring his cutting-edge strategies for high net worth individuals to our firm.”

Chris, a resident of Morganville, New Jersey, earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Wake Forest University School of Business, and his MBA in Finance from Seton Hall University Stillman School of Business. Additionally, he attended the Cannon Financial Institute Personal Trust School and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.34 billion as of March 31, 2018. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking and wealth management locations in Bedminster, Gladstone, Fairfield, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, and a trust office in Greenville, DE, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service through its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms. With a market value of $5.6 billion under management and administration as of March 31, 2018, the wealth management division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank is one of the largest NJ-based asset managers.

