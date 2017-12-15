Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PGC) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

ADVISORY, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

What:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:PGC), a New Jersey bank holding company, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Douglas L. Kennedy, President & CEO, will ring the Closing Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Monday, December 18, 2017 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.18 billion as of September 30, 2017. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

