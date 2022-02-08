Peapod Digital Labs names Ian Prisuta as senior vice president of Private Brands.

Breaking News
CHICAGO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peapod Digital Labs, the digital, commercial and e-commerce arm of the Ahold Delhaize USA brands, announced that Ian Prisuta joined the company as Senior Vice President, Private Brands. Prisuta will lead the team responsible for delivering a full suite of private brands services from new product development to innovation, product packaging and design, quality, product integrity and sustainability to the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA.

“We are proud to welcome Ian to the company,” says JJ Fleeman, President, Digital and Commercial Services, Peapod Digital Labs. “I am confident that Ian’s leadership and experience will enable us to deliver products with compelling price and product positioning and a story that surprises and inspires customers, especially during a continued time of growth for the private brand sector.”

Prisuta will have responsibility for the full suite of private brand products, including Taste of Inspirations, Nature’s Promise, CareOne and other private labels.

Prisuta brings more than two decades of industry experience, including 20 years at retailer Giant Eagle, and a deep knowledge of merchandising, category planning and strategic development. Most recently, Prisuta worked as a Senior Advisor for Boston Consulting Group. He is an accomplished business executive with extensive experience leading transformations across multiple areas within the retail supermarket business.

“I’m excited to join the team and continue my career in such a dynamic part of the retail industry,” said Prisuta. “Private label products represent a unique opportunity for the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA. Customers’ lives are constantly in motion, trying to find ways to have more convenience, more value, more options related to additives, ingredients or health. Private brands can play a big role in that, and I’m excited to be part of defining what that looks like with the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA.”

When he isn’t working, Ian enjoys spending time outdoors with his family. He has passion for helping others and dedicates time to supporting his church, his community and helping underprivileged youth through educational non-profits. Prisuta has a bachelor’s degree from Colgate University.  

About Peapod Digital Labs
Peapod Digital Labs is the digital, e-commerce and commercial engine of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA. As the innovation lab for the U.S. brands, Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, Peapod Digital Labs promotes digital and e-commerce innovation, technology and experience to meet the changing needs of customers of each Ahold Delhaize USA local brand, regardless of when, where and how consumers choose to shop. Learn more at www.peapoddigitallabs.com.

