Snack Well! Peas are Better-For-You and Better for the Environment

Los Angeles, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Since its introduction in 2019, PeaTos ® has experienced explosive growth and received widespread acclaim thanks to its innovative approach, one that offers the flavor and fun of junk snacks like Cheetos® and Funyuns® but without the junk. Substituting peas for corn, PeaTos offers 100% plant-based, better-for-you-nutrition in a vegan snack that offers the same tase and finger-lickin’ appeal of America’s favorite snacks – but without the scary additives and ingredients.

Peas are the Smart Crop Choice

Research shows that not only do peas offer better-for-you nutrition in the form of more protein and fiber than corn, but that peas are a more sustainable crop, making them a better choice for the environment. As a cover crop, peas manage soil erosion, soil fertility and quality, and have a low water footprint. Peas absorb nitrogen from the atmosphere and store it in their roots, leaving nutrient-rich soil behind. Peas are also significantly more drought-resistant that other crops including using soy.

Yet surprisingly; U.S. federal crop subsidies for peas make up only approximately 1% compared to corn. According to the Environmental Working Group, which works to shine a spotlight on outdated legislation, harmful agricultural practices and industry loopholes that pose a risk to health of the environment, the latest Farm Subsidy Database shows that federal farm subsidies between 1995 and 2023 totaled $478 billion in taxpayer money; but does nearly nothing to help farmers reduce or mitigate greenhouse gas emissions or adapt to the climate crisis. Further, the most highly subsidized crops, including corn, soy and rice, are the most consumed often in ultra-processed foods with corn receiving more than 35% of U.S. agricultural subsidies.

Unlike Cheetos, PeaTos are non-GMO certified. The research behind GMOs’ environmental impact abundantly clear with rising herbicide usage rates, which has also been linked to the creation of pesticide-resistant “super-bugs” and “superweeds” as well as a negative impact on biodiversity and the ecosystem.

“PeaTos competes chip-to-chip against Cheetos not only when it comes to flavor and crunch but also provides better-for-you, pea-based nutrition, AND helps save our planet,” said Nick Desai, founder of PeaTos. “We’re proud that our 100% plant-based snacks never contain any dairy or scary ingredients – without sacrificing taste!”

PeaTos’ Climate Warning to Chester Cheetah

Through the We Don’t Have Time platform, the world’s largest review platform and social media for climate solutions, PeaTos is shedding light on the environmental consequences of cheese.

“Shifting diets away from animal products towards more of a plant-based lifestyle is an important step towards reducing greenhouse-gas emissions,” said Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, CEO of North America, We Don’t Have Time.

According to a report by GRAIN and the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy (IATP), the world’s five largest meat and dairy producers emit more combined greenhouse gases than the top three oil production companies. Cheetos uses more than 6000 tons of cheddar cheese yearly, more than half the weight of the Eiffel Tower; and nearly the same weight of 4.5 giant Sequoia trees or 132 Boeing airplanes. A single kilogram of cheese has a carbon footprint of 14 kilograms of CO2; meaning that the 6000 tons of cheddar cheese made in Cheetos yearly has a carbon footprint of 388.793.46 kg CO2. To eliminate this yearly carbon footprint, one would need to switch 14,736 incandescent lamps to LEDs; recycle 135 tons of landfill waste; or grow 6,429 tree seedlings for 10 years.

PeaTos Dares to Challenge PepsiCo Frito-Lay’s Category Monopoly

For decades, the category has been monopolized by one player, meaning consumer choice at the retail level is an illusion. In a classic David vs. Goliath battle, PeaTos is challenging PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay’s dominance with a unique approach that bridges the gap between junk food taste and better-for-you nutrition. PeaTos replaces the traditional corn base with nutrient-dense peas for a unique snack experience that offers 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of the leading salty snack counterparts but with nothing artificial and now with no dairy.

100% Plant-Based PeaTos Reimagines America’s Favorite Nostalgic Snacks

PeaTos employs proprietary methodology to replicate the dairy experience using only 100% plant-based ingredients. The result is an all-plant based, vegan snack that offers the taste and finger-licking sensory experience of America’s favorite snacks.

About PeaTos® by Snack it Forward

PeaTos is a revolutionary snack brand on a mission to upgrade America’s favorite snacks by replacing the old-school base of corn with powerful peas and taking the “junk” out of junk food. PeaTos delivers on the “junk food” taste and experience but with the benefit of more nutrition. PeaTos has 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of its traditional counterparts such as Cheetos® and Funyuns®, contains no artificial ingredients or cheese, and is made with non-GMO ingredients. With more than 22,000 points of distribution nationwide, PeaTos can be found at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Sprouts, CVS Health, H-E-B stores and online at Peatos.com and on Amazon. Founded in 2019 by visionary entrepreneur Nick Desai, PeaTos boasts leading investors including Post Holdings Inc., Carlos Barroso, former head of Global R&D for PepsiCo; Carl Lee, former CEO of Snyder Lance; and Apu Mody, past president of Mars Food. Headquartered in Los Angeles, PeaTos is a member of We Won’t Have Time, the world’s largest review platform and social media for climate solutions. Learn more at peatos.com and find us on Facebook.com/peatosbrand and on Twitter and Instagram @peaTosbrand.

CONTACT: Sonya Grigoruk Snack it Forward/PeaTos 2138101016 sonyagrpr@gmail.com