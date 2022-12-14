Pre-Orders Available Q1 2023

Los Angeles, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — – PeaTos® and Paramount Consumer Products today announce a promotional partnership featuring PeaTos’ Crunch Pizza Rings timed to the theatrical release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on August 4, 2023. PeaTos’ Crunchy Pizza Rings 3oz size bag packages will feature the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as these famous characters prepare for their latest and highly anticipated theatrical release. All four PeaTos flavors will be sold in-store in attention-grabbing displays prominently featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle visuals. PeaTos Crunchy Pizza Rings and select variety packages, to be sold online at Amazon.com and other e-retail outlets, will also feature a special branded Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles box design going straight to the consumer’s door. PeaTos’ Crunch Pizza Rings will be available for pre-order to retailers in Q1 2023.

“PeaTos is beyond excited to partner with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a franchise that is well-loved by kids and people of all ages,” said PeaTos founder and CEO Nick Desai. “This exciting collaboration is the perfect fit for our brand, which is one of the fastest growing snack brands in the nation. While adults love and appreciate PeaTos’ nutritional value, we know everyone will love the awesome crunchy taste of PeaTos just as much as they love these heroes on a half shell. Already, we have early interest from several national retailers who are eager to bring these maximum impact merchandising promotions in-store to help attract shoppers and increase sales.”

“Expanding in the snacking category with PeaTos and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is incredibly exciting,” says Priya Mukhedkar, Senior Vice President, Global Toys & Packaged Goods, Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences. “PeaTos is a brand that is very intentional with its ingredients and will certainly appeal to the multigenerational audience that has loved this franchise for many years.”

The all-new plant-based 2022 PeaTos line includes four amazing flavors in two familiar forms: Crunchy Onion Rings, a savory snack with just a hint of sweet; Crunchy No-Cheese Curls, a finger-licking cheesy classic; Crunchy Fiery Curls, where serious heat meets serious crunch; and the all-new Crunchy Pizza Rings, a fresh from the oven, craveable mix of tomato and cheese flavors. PeaTos can be found in a choice of curls or rings and in single-serve, bulk, and variety multipacks. PeaTos employs proprietary methodology to replicate the texture of dairy using only 100% plant-based ingredients.

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. The film is produced by Seth Rogen.

About PeaTos®

PeaTos is a revolutionary snack brand on a mission to upgrade America’s favorite snacks by replacing the old-school base of corn with powerful peas and taking the “junk” out of junk food. PeaTos delivers on the “junk food” taste and experience but with the benefit of more nutrition. PeaTos contains no artificial ingredients, and is made with non-GMO ingredients. The new line, which debuted in March 2022, uses proprietary technology to go 100% plant-based and still keep the full “junk food” experience. PeaTos is available at more than 6,700 retailers including Walmart, Kroger stores nationwide, Sprouts, CVS Health, H-E-B Texas and online at Peatos.com, SamsClub.com and on Amazon. Founded in 2019 by visionary entrepreneur Nick Desai, PeaTos boasts leading investors including Post Holdings Inc., Carlos Barroso, former head of Global R&D for PepsiCo; Carl Lee, former CEO of Snyder Lance; and Apu Mody, past president of Mars Food. PeaTos is headquartered in Los Angeles. Learn more at peatos.com and find us on Facebook.com/peatosbrand and on Twitter and Instagram@peaTosbrand.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV. For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.

CONTACT: Sonya Grigoruk Snack it Forward 2138101016 sonyagrpr@gmail.com Nicole Landau, Director CPG Paramount Consumer Products 212.846.3254 nicole.landau@nick.com