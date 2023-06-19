Snackers Rejoice! Just in Time for Summer, PeaTos’ Award-Winning Offerings Now Available in Bold Crunchy Plant-Based Fiery Lime and Crunchy Cheese-less Puffs – So Good, You Won’t Know its Vegan

Los Angeles, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Just in time for summer road trips, beach parties and barbeques, Snack it Forward’s brand PeaTos® – one of the fastest growing in the nation – has expanded upon its line of award-winning offerings with the introduction of two new bold flavor varieties: Crunchy Fiery Lime Puffs, a bold mix of citrusy tang with spicy in a light-as-air offering; and Crunchy Cheese-less Puffs, a plant-based, “cheesy” puff packed with mouthwatering flavor.

“For decades, Frito-Lay brands like Cheetos and Funyuns have monopolized the snack aisle while the better-for-you options taste like cardboard. But consumers no longer need to sacrifice taste for nutrition,” said Nick Desai, founder of PeaTos. “PeaTos makes good on the dream of bridging that gap while going head-to-head with Frito-Lay’s brands for a superior snack experience using only plant-based ingredients. And while kids can be the toughest customers, kids love the taste and crunch of PeaTos, effectively putting an end to snack-time negotiation. Kids can’t tell the difference and parents love them too!”

Award-Winning Plant-Based Crunch and Flavor, Without the Junk

Since its introduction in 2019, PeaTos has experienced explosive growth and received widespread acclaim thanks to its innovative approach, one that offers the flavor and fun of junk snacks like Cheetos and Funyuns but with the benefit of better-for-you nutrition. In 2023, PeaTos gained more than 6000 new points of distribution, making it one of the fastest growing brands in the nation.

Since transitioning in 2022 to 100% plant-based in response to consumer demand, the vegan community is taking notice as leading authority VegNews awarded PeaTos a “Best of Expo West Award.” “Our entire VegNews team was blown away by the new 100% vegan offerings from PeaTos,” said associate editor Jocelyn Martinez. “The Crunchy Pizza Rings are our latest obsession!”

Puffs, Curls and Rings!

The all-plant-based PeaTos line also includes Crunchy Onion Rings, a savory snack with just a hint of sweet; Crunchy No-Cheese Curls, a finger-licking cheesy classic; Crunchy Fiery Curls, where serious heat meets serious crunch; and Crunchy Pizza Rings, a fresh from the oven, crave-able mix of tomato and cheese flavors. Try PeaTos in a choice of single-serve offerings, perfect for summer travel and lunch boxes, and in bulk and variety multipacks for festive gatherings and party occasions. The non-GMO Project Verified seal offers consumers independent, third-party assurance that best practices have been followed to avoid the inclusion of genetically modified organisms.

PeaTos Reimagines America’s Favorite Nostalgic Snacks

PeaTos challenges the status-quo by replacing the traditional corn base with nutrient-dense peas for a unique snack experience that offers 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of the leading salty snack counterparts but with less calories, fat, and sodium and nothing artificial and no dairy.

PeaTos employs proprietary methodology to replicate the dairy experience using only 100% plant-based ingredients. The result is a vegan snack that offers the taste and finger-licking sensory experience of America’s favorite snacks, but without the dairy.



About PeaTos® by Snack it Forward

PeaTos is a revolutionary snack brand on a mission to upgrade America’s favorite snacks by replacing the old-school base of corn with powerful peas and taking the “junk” out of junk food. PeaTos delivers on the “junk food” taste and experience but with the benefit of more nutrition. PeaTos has 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of its traditional counterparts such as Cheetos® and Funyuns®, contains no artificial ingredients or cheese, and is made with non-GMO ingredients. With more than 22,000 points of distribution nationwide, PeaTos can be found at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Sprouts, CVS Health, H-E-B stores and online at Peatos.com and on Amazon. Founded in 2019 by visionary entrepreneur Nick Desai, PeaTos boasts leading investors including Post Holdings Inc., Carlos Barroso, former head of Global R&D for PepsiCo; Carl Lee, former CEO of Snyder Lance; and Apu Mody, past president of Mars Food. Headquartered in Los Angeles, PeaTos is a member of social media platform We Won’t Have Time, which seeks to reduce climate impact and promote an ecologically sound environment. Learn more at peatos.com and find us on Facebook.com/peatosbrand and on Twitter and Instagram @peaTosbrand.

CONTACT: Sonya Grigoruk Snack it Forward/PeaTos 2138101016 sonyagrpr@gmail.com