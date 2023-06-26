The United States Pedelec Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% and reach US$ 15.56 billion by 2033-end.

Rockville, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Pedelec Market is valued at US$ 32.26 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2033, according to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Awareness of their low carbon footprint is rising worldwide. In addition, growing health consciousness is also driving the adoption of pedelecs.

A significant increase in the prices of crude oil is leading to higher adoption of bicycles by health-conscious and environment-conscious people as a significant transportation mode. Production of lightweight and noiseless pedelecs is predicted to contribute to generating lucrative opportunities for market players.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2068

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global pedelec market stands at US$ 32.26 billion in 2023.

Worldwide sales of pedelecs are forecasted to increase at 7.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Demand for pedelecs is predicted to reach a market valuation of US$ 64.05 billion by 2033-end.

The Chinese market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.3% and reach US$ 12.68 billion by 2033.

Sales of foldable pedelecs are estimated to increase at a 6.9% CAGR through 2033.

The Japanese market is forecasted to register 7.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The United States market is projected to reach US$ 15.56 billion by the end of 2033.

“Rising awareness about the health and environmental benefits of riding pedelecs and implementation of stringent regulations governing carbon emissions are projected to contribute to the growing demand for pedelecs,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Increased Demand for Cost-effective and Eco-friendly Modes of Transportation

Many people are inclined to use pedelecs due to the rising awareness about the adverse impacts of carbon emissions. Furthermore, the sedentary lifestyle prevalent among individuals has contributed to a rise in health-related concerns. Consequently, the adoption of pedelecs not only promotes physical well-being but also offers environmental advantages as a sustainable mode of transportation.

In recent years, the substantial increase in petrol and diesel prices has prompted people to seek alternative, cost-effective, and eco-friendly means of transportation. As a result, there has been a significant surge in global demand for pedelecs.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2068

Competitive Landscape

To improve their offerings, industry participants are investing in new technologies, supply chain management systems, product standards, and quality assurance.

To provide seamless bicycling experiences with greater riding efficiency and improved ergonomics, pedelec manufacturers are harnessing new breakthroughs and implementing cutting-edge technologies into their products.

For instance:

In September 2021, Giant Bicycles announced that their product the Defy Advanced Pro passed the endurance road bike test conducted by BikeRadar/Cycling Plus. The Defy Advanced Pro features a lightweight composite frameset designed to provide a smooth and compliant ride experience.

Key Market Players

Giant Bicycle Inc.

BH Bikes

Yamaha Corporation

Visiobike

Derby Cycle AG

Panther International GmbH

Pedego Electric Bikes

M1-Sporttechink

Magnum Bikes USA

Helkama Velox

Need for Compliance with Stringent Safety Regulations

Various governing bodies have implemented stringent regulations to ensure the safety and effectiveness of pedelecs. Prominent manufacturers are investing heavily in R&D activities for the production of pedelecs that adhere to the set guidelines and ensure effectiveness. Industry players are adopting modified salient business strategies to boost sales of pedelecs.

Rising Popularity of Foldable Pedelecs Due to Their Easy Portability

Based on product type, the market is segmented into e-MTB, race, cross, urban, and foldable pedelecs. Among these, demand for foldable pedelecs is forecasted to increase at a significant rate from 2023 to 2033. They are gaining popularity among biking enthusiasts around the world owing to their mobility and easy portability.

Foldable pedelecs are used as an efficient alternative to conventional bikes, buses, cars, and some other means of transportation that are globally available. In addition, portable pedelecs need very less space for parking at residential and commercial buildings and thus exhibit increased demand.

Segmentation of Pedelec Industry Research

By Product Type : e-MTB Race Cross Urban Foldable

By Battery Type : Nickel-Cadmium Lithium-Ion Sealed Lead Acid Nickel Metal Hydride

By Motor Topology : Center Rear Front

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2068

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the pedelec market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (e-MTB, race, cross, urban, foldable), battery type (nickel-cadmium, lithium-ion, sealed lead acid, nickel metal hydride), and motor topology (center, rear, front), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Electric Vehicle Components Market: The global electric vehicle component market is valued at USD 148.32 Billion in 2022. The market is further expected to gain size of USD 1001.95 Billion by the year 2032. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 21.05% in the forecast period.

Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market: The global market for hybrid electric vehicles is anticipated to showcase a stellar growth trajectory registering a CAGR of over 14% over the forecast period 2021-2031, according to Fact.MR. Gasoline hybrid vehicles are projected to surpass a value of over US$ 100 Million by 2031.

Hydrogen Vehicles Market: The market for hydrogen vehicles will see a soaring growth, with a new forecast by Fact.MR estimating that the hydrogen vehicles industry will generate an incremental opportunity worth US$ 150 Mn across the 2021-2031 forecast period.

CNG Vehicles Market: Global demand for CNG vehicles is forecasted to register an increase at a stellar 10.9% CAGR from 2023 and 2033 while currently enjoying a revenue of US$ 110.5 billion. The global CNG vehicles market is thus expected to secure a valuation of US$ 312 billion by 2033-end.

Off-Road Vehicles Market: The global off-road vehicles market is anticipated to grow at a value CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The US is the largest off-road vehicles market due to its long stretches of natural terrain, unpaved roads, and large ranches and farms across the country.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Author: Mr. Shubham Patidar

Email : shubham@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube