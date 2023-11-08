The global pediatric clinical trials market is expected to approach US$ 20.6 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 5%

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 08, 2023

Global Pediatric Clinical Trials Market value is estimated at US$ 14.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The global pediatric clinical trials market is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and obesity is increasing among children. This is driving the demand for pediatric clinical trials to develop new and improved treatments for these diseases. There is a growing awareness among parents and healthcare professionals of the importance of pediatric clinical trials. This is leading to more children participating in clinical trials.

Moreover, Governments across the globe are providing financial and other support for pediatric clinical trials. This is helping to accelerate the development of new and improved treatments for children. There have been significant advances in pediatric clinical trial design and methodology in recent years. This is making it easier and safer to conduct clinical trials with children.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global pediatric clinical trials has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, crop type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global pediatric clinical trials covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global pediatric clinical trials. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Pediatric Clinical Trials Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, the Infectious Diseases segment dominates the global pediatric clinical trials market. This dominance is due to a number of factors such as the high prevalence of infectious diseases and lack of effective treatments for many infectious diseases.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 14.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 20.6 billion Growth Rate 5% Key Market Drivers Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among children

Growing awareness of the importance of pediatric clinical trials

Government support for pediatric clinical trials

Advances in pediatric clinical trial design and methodology Dominating Region North America Dominating Segment Infectious Diseases Companies Profiled ICON plc

Syneos Health

Medpace, Inc.

PPD, Inc.

Premier Research

LabCorp Drug Development

QPS Holdings.

Pfizer Inc.

The Emmes Company, LLC

IQVIA Inc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global pediatric clinical trials include,

In April 2023, Astellas Pharma Inc and Iveric bio, Inc. announced that the Companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Astellas through Berry Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Astellas US Holding, Inc., has agreed to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Iveric Bio.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global pediatric clinical trials growth include ICON plc, Syneos Health, Medpace, Inc., PPD, Inc., Premier Research, LabCorp Drug Development, QPS Holdings., Pfizer Inc., and The Emmes Company LLC, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global pediatric clinical trials market based on phase, application, and region.

Global Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Phase Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV

Global Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Infectious Diseases Oncology Autoimmune / inflammatory diseases Respiratory disorders Mental health disorders Others

Global Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Pediatric Clinical Trials Report:

What will be the market value of the global pediatric clinical trials by 2030?

What is the market size of the global pediatric clinical trials?

What are the market drivers of the global pediatric clinical trials?

What are the key trends in the global pediatric clinical trials?

Which is the leading region in the global pediatric clinical trials?

What are the major companies operating in the global pediatric clinical trials?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global pediatric clinical trials?

