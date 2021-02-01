Breaking News
Pediatric Home Service Expansion Locations Transition to Unified Brand Name

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, R.S.V.P. Home Care in Kentucky, Alliance Medical Supply in San Antonio, Texas, and The Care Group with locations in Houston and Dallas, Texas, announce their transition to the Pediatric Home Service (PHS) name to form a unified home healthcare company. PHS also has locations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

PHS is recognized as a pioneer in pediatric home care. This expansion is an opportunity to provide comprehensive, best-in-class services and education to patients and families in even more locations across the county.

These companies individually partnered with PHS in 2020 but continued to do business under a co-branded name. Today’s announcement is a change in name only. Patients will not see a disruption in services or care. Their primary clinician, access to equipment and supplies, billing, and ordering will remain consistent.

For more information about PHS please visit www.PediatricHomeService.com.

About Pediatric Home Service

Pediatric Home Service is an independent pediatric home care company helping children with medical complexities and technology dependencies live safely and successfully where they’re most comfortable, at home with their families, rather than in a hospital. Pediatric Home Service partners with healthcare professionals and family caregivers to deliver compassionate, specialized, high-quality care to children with complex medical needs.

Contact:
Jessica Hehir
[email protected]
O: 218-550-6428
M: 239-823-5915

