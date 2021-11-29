Breaking News
Pediatric Home Service Nurse Named 2021 Minnesota Home Care Professional of the Year

PHS employees have been recognized for this honor three of the last seven years

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pediatric Home Service (PHS) celebrates Home Care Field Nurse Julie Anderson, RN for being named the 2021 Minnesota Home Care Professional of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes an individual who brings commitment, enthusiasm and compassion to their work.

“Our mission is to provide unparalleled comprehensive care for medically complex pediatric patients at home. Julie not only fulfills our mission but goes above and beyond with quality care and heart,” said Adam Nielson, CEO of PHS. “She is committed to her families and exemplifies what it truly means to be a caregiver. We are beyond proud and honored that the Minnesota Home Care Association chose Julie for this distinction.”

Through the pandemic, Julie has made all PHS patients her top priority. She has selflessly and proactively volunteered to adjust her schedule multiple times to accommodate staffing changes, meet educational needs for patients and ensures new nurses are trained into homes. Furthermore, she displays passion and commitment to her families by adjusting or extending her shifts to accommodate their individual needs. These efforts are in addition to her vast knowledge of clinical care and intense desire for her patients to receive the necessary diagnostic treatment to ensure safety and well-being.

Pediatric Home Service employees have been recognized for the Home Care Professional of the Year honor three of the last seven years. Former nurse case manager, Becca Trieble, RN was honored in 2019, and former managing director of Home Care Nursing, Sandi Maguire, BS-SOWK, RRT-NPS, LRT, received the award in 2016.

For more information about PHS please visit www.PediatricHomeService.com.

About Pediatric Home Service

Pediatric Home Service is an independent pediatric home care company helping children with medical complexities and technology dependencies live safely and successfully where they’re most comfortable, at home with their families, rather than in a hospital. Pediatric Home Service partners with healthcare professionals and family caregivers to deliver compassionate, specialized, high-quality care to children with complex medical needs.

