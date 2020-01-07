Pediatric Home Service partners with Texas-based The Care Group to increase service access

Breaking News
PHS expands respiratory and clinical nutrition services for medically complex patients to greater geographic area

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pediatric Home Service (PHS), an independent comprehensive home care provider, is proud to announce a new partnership with The Care Group, a specialty group providing respiratory care and enteral nutrition to patients in Houston and Dallas, Texas.

Adding The Care Group’s Houston and Dallas locations to the existing coverage PHS has throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin means increased access to high-quality, comprehensive pediatric home care for medically complex patients and their families.

“We are excited about the possibilities this partnership with The Care Group has for complex medical patients,” said PHS Chief Executive Officer Cameo Zehnder. “We are now in a position to expand our mission of helping children with medical complexities achieve their best lives at home and in their communities. We look forward to continuing the great services The Care Group has been providing to the Texas community and will be working to add even more services to support this population.”

“The Care Group has been providing specialized complex respiratory service and enteral nutrition to patients for more than 30 years,” said Mathilde Riera, general manager for The Care Group. “PHS is a pioneer in ensuring kids with medical complexities have access to comprehensive specialized care at home. We are thrilled at the opportunity to strengthen and expand our services by joining a team who shares our same passion for patient-centered care.”

Over the next several months, The Care Group will transition to a unified brand under the Pediatric Home Service name. Patients of The Care Group can expect the same customer-centered care and support they have always received. Future plans to expand service offerings are being discussed as the companies work to integrate and ensure the best care for this complex population.

