Pediatric Ophthalmologist Dr. Kim Cooper Announces Strabismus Lecture at The EYES of a Child Symposium

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Kim Cooper, a pediatric ophthalmologist who practices in Burlingame, CA, is proud to announce her participation in the 6th Annual EYES OF a Child Symposium. She will be presenting a lecture on “Strabismus Surgery: The How’s and the Why’s.”

Dr. Cooper has been practicing pediatric ophthalmology and family eye care in her office in Burlingame for 24 years.  She earned her Bachelors of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Colorado State University, and designed ultrasound for obstetrics and gynecology field before attending medical school.  She received her Doctor in Medicine from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland before interning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona.

She completed her ophthalmology residency at Stanford University Hospital and her fellowship in pediatric ophthalmology at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Ontario.  Since then, Dr. Cooper has held volunteer teaching positions at both Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital and Stanford University Hospital.

Dr. Cooper diagnoses and treats strabismus, amblyopia, nasolacrimal duct obstructions, congenital glaucoma, congenital cataracts, dyslexia, and progressive myopia.  Strabismus,  sometimes also known as crossed eyes, is the topic of her lecture at The EYES of a Child Symposium.

In her lecture, Dr. Cooper will discuss what strabismus is, what causes it, how it is diagnosed, and when surgery is the right treatment.  She will also explain the types of surgery for strabismus, which symptoms these surgeries treat, and the long-term goal of surgery.

Dr. Cooper is thrilled to be a part of this symposium. “I was honored to be asked once again to give a lecture at The EYES of a Child Symposium,” Dr. Cooper said. “I’m looking forward to this opportunity to share information about strabismus in children and how different treatments, including surgery, can benefit our patients.”

The 6th Annual EYES of a Child Symposium is sponsored by the UC Davis Conference and Event Services. It’s a conference for school nurses, optometrists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, internal medicine practitioners, family practice doctors, and pediatricians.  Along with Dr. Cooper’s lecture on strabismus, other topics on the program include visual disorders and how they affect learning, pediatric eye problem referrals, fetal surgery, children’s headaches, pediatric anesthesia, and how sinusitis can lead to orbital complications.

This symposium will be held on October 21st, 2017 at the Courtyard by Marriott Midtown in Sacramento, CA. The theme for this year’s 6th Annual the EYES of a Child Symposium is: “Same Questions – New Directions.”

Those who want to learn more about the 6th annual EYES of a Child Symposium can register at  http://www.ucdmc.ucdavis.edu/eyecenter/cme/Eyes-of-a-Child.html.

About Dr. Cooper Pediatric Ophthalmology & Family Eye Care

Pediatric Ophthalmology & Family Eye Care is led by Dr. Cooper, and provides complete eye services for both children and adults.  These include comprehensive eye exams, with all  of our board-certified ophthalmologists and optometrists.  Our optometrists are experts at “hard to fit” contact lenses in teens, tweens and adults.   Our in-house optical shop provides “one-stop” shopping for all your eye care needs and we carry an extensive line of glasses for adults, children and “hard to fit” faces.

Dr. Cooper can be reached by phone at 650-437-8315, by visiting www.mypedeyedr.com, or at her office at Pediatric Ophthalmology & Family Eye Care, 1720 El Camino Real, Suite 235, Burlingame Ca, 94010.

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
