Peeks Social Provides Update on LOI with Personas, Announces Warrant Exercise

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peeks Social Ltd. (TSXV:PEEK) (OTCQB:PKSLF) (“Peeks Social” or the “Company”) wishes to provide an update on the Letter of Intent (“LOI”) and Definitive Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Personas.com Corporation (“Personas”) and Riavera Corporation (“Riavera”) (altogether the “Parties”) for the acquisition of the technology assets of the Peeks Social livestreaming service along with certain other related technology assets (the “Transaction”).

As previously announced on November 14, 2017, the Parties entered into an LOI for the acquisition of the technology assets of the Peeks Social livestreaming service. Please see the November 14, 2017, press release for details of the LOI. Apart from timing, no material changes to the LOI are under consideration, and no material change to the information provided on November 14, 2017, has occurred. The LOI has been amended to extend the dates for the completion of the Transaction. The definitive agreement is expected to be completed in the coming weeks pending the finalization of tax, securities law, and accounting efficiencies. The Transaction is expected to close as soon as possible thereafter, following receipt of all necessary approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announces that Personas has exercised 3,000,000 warrants with an exercise price of $0.25, resulting in gross proceeds of $750,000 being received by the Company. The warrants are exercisable into common shares of the Company on a one-for-one basis.

For further information, please contact:

Peeks Social Ltd.

Mark Itwaru

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

416-815-7000×303

[email protected]

David Vinokurov

Director Investor Relations

416-716-9281

[email protected]

