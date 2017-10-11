Peeks Social Welcomes Busker’s Most Viewed Streamers to the Peeks App

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX-V:PEEK) (OTCQB:PKSLF) (“Peeks Social” or “the Company”) is pleased to welcome a number of top influencers from the Busker Live Streaming app to the Peeks Social platform, including Busker’s number one streamer Aaron Haber, freestyle rapper phenom Fabe Luciano, and American Idol contestant Mary Desmond. These influencers have been experimenting with the Peeks Social app over the past few weeks, and have now partnered with the Company to bring their engaging content and active following to the Peeks Social platform.

The Company would also like to welcome professional athlete Zach Boychuk to the Peeks Social platform. Zach is a Canadian professional hockey player who was a first round draft pick in the 2008 NHL entry draft. Zach is currently in his 8th pro season playing for Sibir NovoSibirsk. Zach has previously played for the Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Nashville Predators. He is a two-time gold medalist for Team Canada at the World Junior Championships. Zach will be promoting Peeks Social to his one million social media followers.

As the Company works towards its next commerce based evolution, it is placing a large emphasis on user retention with the introduction of new content created by talented broadcasters from across the globe.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

