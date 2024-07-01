CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peer To Peer Network, Inc., also known as Mobicard Inc. (OTC: PTOP), is thrilled to announce that its Form C has been officially filed and made effective with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This marks the commencement of our Reg CF crowdfunding campaign, offering an unprecedented opportunity for non-accredited investors to purchase stock directly from the company at a discount to the current market price. Click the link here to check it out: Home | Peer To Peer Network (sppx.io)

Groundbreaking Investment Opportunity for Non-Accredited Investors

For the first time, non-accredited investors have the chance to invest directly in Peer To Peer Network, also known as Mobicard™ (Stock ticker Symbol: PTOP) for as little as $250. This initiative is a significant step towards democratizing investment opportunities, allowing a broader spectrum of individuals to participate in the potential growth and success of our company. By offering our stock at a discounted rate compared to the market price, we are making it more accessible for everyday investors to join us in our journey. We encourage all of our current shareholders to invest at least the minimum amount to maintain a momentum that we believe will generate an immeasurable amount of profit for all. We also encourage new shareholders to take advantage of this opportunity. With the Reg CF exemption effective with the SEC, PTOP can now advertise the stock for sale on social media or anywhere on the web. This usually means greater visibility for the stock, as well as more funding for paid advertising.

This raise will only allow for $120,000. We believe it will go very quickly as it is one of the lowest fundraising rounds we have ever done.

Proven Success of Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding has proven to be a successful funding mechanism for numerous companies, enabling them to raise substantial capital while engaging directly with their community of supporters. Companies like Oculus VR and Pebble Watch have leveraged crowdfunding platforms to not only secure necessary funding but also to validate their products and build a loyal customer base. We are confident that our Reg CF campaign will similarly galvanize support and drive our growth initiatives forward both for advertisements and sign ups for the flagship product Mobicard™.

Click this link to sign up for our Mobicard™ app for free with an iPhone: Mobicard™ on the App Store (apple.com)

Click this link for an Android phone: Mobicard™ – Apps on Google Play

Commitment to Financial Transparency

In addition to launching our crowdfunding campaign, we are pleased to announce that Peer To Peer Network, Inc. has renewed its annual subscription with OTC Markets. This renewal ensures that our financials can remain current and transparent until at least July 1, 2025. Maintaining up-to-date financial information is part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability to our investors and stakeholders.

“We are excited to open up this investment opportunity to a wider audience and continue our mission of innovation and growth,” said Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman and CEO of Peer To Peer Network, Inc. “With the SEC’s effective activation of our Form C and the launch of our Reg CF campaign, we are paving the way for a new chapter of expansion and success. I now can make another filing that I can announce shortly as well, but I will hold that for another day.”

For more information about our crowdfunding campaign and to invest, please visit our crowdfunding portal link through our FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) Registered 3rd party Intermediary: Silicon Prairie LLC. Home | Peer To Peer Network (sppx.io)

About Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

Peer To Peer Network, Inc., also known as Mobicard Inc., is an innovative technology company focused on revolutionizing digital business card solutions and networking platforms. Our flagship product, Mobicard, offers a seamless and efficient way for professionals to connect and share information.

Contact:

Joshua Sodaitis,

Chairman and CEO

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

Investor Relations: 617-481-1971

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact: JJ

Email: [email protected]

Investor website: https://www.ptopnetwork.com/

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company intends all forward-looking statements to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our reports at OTC Markets. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.