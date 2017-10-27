Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites for 11th Time in a Row

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA), the software company empowering customer engagement at the world’s leading enterprises, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (1) report. Pega has been recognized as a Leader in this report every year since its inception in 2003.*

In the report, Gartner evaluated 19 intelligent business process management suite (iBPMS) vendors on their ability to execute and completeness of vision. Gartner assessed Pega® Platform, the industry leading application development platform that connects existing systems to drive superior customer engagement and operational excellence. It combines case management, BPM, robotic automation, AI and decisioning, mobile, and omni-channel UX on a unified platform. Pega Platform’s no-code development environment results in faster deployments, quicker iterations, and reduced development costs.

This report builds on recent analyst recognition of Pega’s BPM, digital automation, and customer engagement capabilities. Earlier this year, Pega was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software (2), in which Pega received the top ranking for current offering, as well as The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q2 2017 (3) reports. Pega has also been positioned as a Leader in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Frameworks (4), Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center (5) and received the highest scores in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Frameworks (6).

Quotes & Commentary

“Digital transformation is about becoming the kind of customer-centric organization that customers demand,” said Kerim Akgonul, senior vice president, products, Pegasystems. “Pega Platform helps our clients cut through the complexity of their legacy systems and silos with a powerful architecture that streamlines processes across their business. It uniquely unifies BPM, AI, and automation in a no-code development environment to make customer engagement easy and efficient. We believe this latest recognition from Gartner underscores our ability to help companies drive better customer experiences today and in the future.”

