New York, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global pelletized activated carbon market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of over ~6% from 2023 to 2035. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 8 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 5 billion in the year 2022.The market growth is mainly driven by growing levels of air pollution. Despite advances in some locations, global urban air pollution levels climbed by 8%, according to the World Health Organization. Low- and middle-income nations in WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean and South-East Asia Regions have the greatest levels of urban air pollution, with annual mean levels frequently exceeding 5-10 times WHO standards. Pelletized activated carbon is a versatile material widely used for controlling air pollution due to its exceptional adsorption properties.

Besides this, growing initiatives from government and regulatory bodies have a positive impact on the pelletized activated carbon market. These programs often involve the installation of air purification systems and filters in industrial facilities, vehicles, and power plants. These all are usually equipped with activated carbon filters for absorbing air pollutants.

Pelletized Activated Carbon Market: Key Takeaways

Market in Asia Pacific to propel highest growth

The water & wastewater segment to garner the highest growth

Market in North America to grow at a highest rate

Increasing Expansion of Industrialization across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

In 2021, industrial output increased by 7.2%, approaching pre-pandemic levels. The worldwide manufacturing value-added proportion of total GDP grew from 16.2% in 2015 to 16.9% in 2021. Industrialization significantly contributes to the generation of air pollutants, industries such as chemical manufacturing, petroleum refining, power generation, and waste treatment facilities require effective solutions to control emissions. The Clean Air Mercury Rule was based on the EPA’s Clean Air Interstate Rule (CAIR) to significantly lower emissions from coal-fired power plants in the United States. The purpose of these mercury standards was to bring down utility mercury emissions from 48 tons per year to 15 tons, an improvement of roughly 70%. Pelletized activated carbon has a high surface area, porosity, and adsorption capabilities. Owing to all these properties, they attract and hold mercury onto their surface.

Pelletized Activated Carbon Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rising air pollution to Drive the Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The pelletized activated carbon market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The growth of the market can be attributed majorly to the rising air pollution in the region, followed by government initiatives to control air pollution. India is one of the most polluted countries in the world, with 21 of the world’s 30 cities having the worst air pollution. The capital, New Delhi, has the worst air quality of any capital city in the world. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels in New Delhi are nearly ten folds higher than the standards fixed by WHO. Furthermore, India has launched an aggressive National Clean Air Program to reduce airborne particulate matter by around 30% by the end of 2024.

Growing Water Scarcity to Propel the Growth in the North America Region

The North America pelletized activated carbon market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. In North America, where air quality issues are a prominent concern, pelletized activated carbon has emerged as a powerful ally in pollution control. Its exceptional adsorption properties enable it to capture pollutants such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and noxious gases. According to the American Lung Association, nearly 4 in 10 Americans live in counties with unhealthy levels of either ozone or particulate pollution. This statistic underscores the pressing need for solutions that enhance air quality, with pelletized activated carbon playing a pivotal role in addressing this challenge. In a region grappling with water scarcity and contamination challenges, pelletized activated carbon offers a lifeline for water treatment. Its ability to remove contaminants ranging from heavy metals to organic pollutants is of paramount importance. The stringent environmental regulations and sustainability mandates in North America are propelling the adoption of pelletized activated carbon in various industrial applications. Industries seeking to optimize processes while adhering to rigorous standards are turning to this technology.

Pelletized Activated Carbon, Segmentation by Application

Metal Recovery

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Filter

Air & Gas Treatment

Mercury Removal

Catalyst

Amongst these segments, the water & wastewater segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. Shortage of fresh drinking water and the growing need for treating unhealthy water is expected to augment the segment’s growth. In 2020, 56% of home wastewater flows were properly treated globally. Furthermore, by 2030, the global state of wastewater treatment and acceleration must reach target 6.3. Moreover, 2 billion people do not have clean drinking water at home. Around 1 1.2 billion of them lack a reliable supply of safe drinking water. Rural areas are home to eight out of ten people who continue to lack access to safe drinking water. Activated carbon can remove unpleasant odors and tastes from water caused by chemicals, chlorine, algae, or their organic matter. The carbon pellets adsorb and trap these compounds, resulting in cleaner and better-tasting water.

Pelletized Activated Carbon, Segmentation by End User

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Mining

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Amongst these segments, the automotive segment in pelletized activated carbon market is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. Higher emission of polluted chemicals from the transportation sectors is the primary driving factor for the segment’s growth. Transportation GHG emissions account for approximately 29 percent of total U.S. GHG emissions, making it the greatest contributor to air pollution. Activated carbon pellets can be integrated into the emissions control systems of automobiles. They are utilized in canister filters to trap and absorb fuel vapors emitted from the fuel tank, preventing them from being released into the atmosphere and contributing to pollution.

Pelletized Activated Carbon, Segmentation by Type

Wood

Paddy Husk

Coconut Shell

Coal

Bamboo

Lignite

Few of the well-known industry leaders in the pelletized activated carbon market that are profiled by Research Nester are Donau Chemie AG, Haycarb Plc, Jacobi Carbons GmbH, Kureha Corporation, Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Ingevity Corporation, CarbPure Technologies, Cabot Corporation, Kuraray Co Ltd, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Market

Ingevity Corporation announced the expansion of its activated carbon capacity in its facility located in Zhuhai, China. The plant renovations successfully increased capacity by 15% to 20%, allowing Ingevity to meet the demands from the worldwide market for its premium, high-capacity pelletized carbon products.

Evoqua Water Technologies announced the acquisition of industrial wastewater treatment in Texas, which was formerly controlled by Bob Johnson & Associated from Kemco Systems. This acquisition will strengthen the expansion of Evoqua’s water treatment solution in the Texas market.

