Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Pelorus Equity Group Announces First Successful Transition from Construction Loan to Stabilized Lending Program

Pelorus Equity Group Announces First Successful Transition from Construction Loan to Stabilized Lending Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

US$11M Financing Accelerates Growth and Development of Michigan’s Largest Black-Owned Cultivator and Processor

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pelorus Equity Group (“Pelorus” or “the Company”), the leading provider of value-add bridge commercial real estate loans to cannabis businesses and owners with cannabis-related real estate, is pleased to announce it has provided US$11M of non-dilutive real estate debt financing at an interest rate of 10.5%, to Inkster Pine Park (“Inkster”), to fund working capital and support future growth. Inkster was previously the recipient of a US$9.3M construction loan at an interest rate of 15.75%, used to fund the build-out of its new state-of-the art 72,000 square foot cultivation and processing facility. Upon completion of construction, Inkster successfully completed the underwriting process to enter the stabilized lending program which provides lower cost of capital.

“We are thrilled to work with the Inkster team and proud of all they have accomplished in the past few years,” said Dan Leimel, CEO of Pelorus Equity Group, and manager of the Pelorus Fund. “Following the successful construction of their new facility they became our third portfolio company to qualify and complete the rigorous underwriting process required for our stabilized lending program. This is a highly selective program, and we are very excited to support Inkster, the largest black-owned cannabis cultivator and processor in Michigan. We believe in the high-quality products they deliver and look forward to strengthening our relationship with them as they further scale their operations.”

“Working with the team at Pelorus has been instrumental in the development of our state-of-the-art facility,” said Michael Carr, Managing Member of Inkster Pine Park. “Dan and his entire team are outstanding, and their structured approach to lending solutions makes working with them incredibly advantageous to those looking to compete in the industry. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with them in the stabilized lending program for our next phase of growth. This new funding will allow us to accelerate our investments in equipment to increase our throughput and enter our next stage of growth with our retail development program.”

About Inkster Pine Park
Inkster Pine Park specializes in organically growing and processing exceptional cannabis flower and edibles for Michigan’s medical and recreational markets. Our 72,000 square foot facility has 52,000 square feet of hybrid greenhouse space and 20,000 square feet of indoor cultivation and processing space. Our state-of-the-art facility leverages the latest in cultivation and processing technologies to ensure the highest quality product possible for consumers. Operating under the brand’s Canna Pure and Everpure, our goal is to exceed consumer expectations on the relief and experience cannabis can provide. Our team has the expertise needed to accomplish this goal while also being community and environmentally focused. Inkster Pine Park is the epitome of social equity for the cannabis industry as Michigan’s largest black-owned cultivator and processor.

About Pelorus Equity Group
Pelorus Equity Group (“Pelorus”), the leading provider of value-add bridge commercial real estate loans to cannabis businesses and owners with cannabis-related real estate, and its Pelorus Fund, a private mortgage real estate investment trust (“mREIT”), are changing the commercial real estate lending landscape in the cannabis sector.

Pelorus Fund offers a range of innovative transactional solutions to address the diverse needs of real estate investors and portfolio managers, and its flexible acquisition and bridge lending programs are the direct result of the firm’s involvement in more than 5,000 transactions of varying size and complexity.

Since 1991, Pelorus’ principals quickly understand an opportunity, structure a logical solution and execute a timely close and have participated in more than $5B of real estate investment transactions using both debt and equity solutions. To date, Pelorus has completed 63 commercial real-estate loan transactions and deployed more than $350 million to cannabis businesses and real estate owners, comprising more than 3,200,000 sq. ft. in eight states across the U.S.

With the ability to fund approved construction draws for reimbursement in an average of one to three days and a single agreement covering the financing of the entire project, the Pelorus Fund helps to stabilize cash flow for its clients, so they are able to remain focused on their core business goals and objectives.

For more information, visit https://pelorusequitygroup.com/.

Media Contacts:
Max Borchardt
914-382-0085
pelorus@mattio.com 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.