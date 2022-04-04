Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Pelorus Equity Group to Participate in Upcoming Conferences: Green Entrepreneur’s Green Growth Summit and Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Pelorus Equity Group to Participate in Upcoming Conferences: Green Entrepreneur’s Green Growth Summit and Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pelorus Equity Group (“Pelorus” or “the Company”), the leading provider of value-add bridge commercial real estate loans to cannabis businesses and owners with cannabis-related real estate, announced it will participate in two upcoming cannabis industry conferences in April: Green Entrepreneur’s Green Growth Summit and Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

Green Entrepreneur’s Green Growth Summit
On Wednesday, April 6th at The Dalcy Event Hall in Chicago, Pelorus Co-founder and President Rob Sechrist will join Cresco Vice President of Supply Chain Paul Ochsner and Green Thumb Industries Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Dina Rollman for a panel discussion moderated by Marijuana Retail Report Editor-in-Chief Nicholas Gaulin. During the panel titled, How to Start, Build, and Grow Your Cannabis Business, which will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., attendees will hear from successful cannabis industry professionals about the tools and strategies they need to get their business off the ground and thriving.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Later in the month, Pelorus will have two main-stage slots at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, located at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami. On Wednesday, April 20 at 11:10 a.m., Sechrist will give a presentation titled “A Fireside Chat with Rob Sechrist of Pelorus Equity Group,” which will cover the current state of cannabis commercial real estate lending in the sector. Then, on the following day at 10:25 a.m., Pelorus Managing Partner Travis Goad will join FocusGrowth Asset Management CEO John Lykouretzos, Seaport Global Head of Capital Markets Jack Mascone and Viridian Capital Advisors President and Founder Scott Greiper for a panel titled Nuances of the Cannabis Debt Market, which will be moderated by Marcum LLP, Partner-Tax & Business Services Jill S. Scher.
  
About Pelorus Equity Group
Pelorus Equity Group (“Pelorus”), the leading provider of value-add bridge commercial real estate loans to cannabis businesses and owners with cannabis-related real estate, and its Pelorus Fund, a private mortgage real estate investment trust (“mREIT”), are changing the commercial real estate lending landscape in the cannabis sector.

Pelorus Fund offers a range of innovative transactional solutions to address the diverse needs of real estate investors and portfolio managers, and its flexible acquisition and bridge lending programs are the direct result of the firm’s involvement in more than 5,000 transactions of varying size and complexity.

Since 1991, Pelorus’ principals quickly understand an opportunity, structure a logical solution and execute a timely close and have participated in more than $5B of real estate investment transactions using both debt and equity solutions. To date, Pelorus has completed 63 commercial real-estate loan transactions and deployed more than $350 million to cannabis businesses and real estate owners, comprising more than 3,200,000 sq. ft. in eight states across the U.S.

With the ability to fund approved construction draws for reimbursement in an average of one to three days and a single agreement covering the financing of the entire project, the Pelorus Fund helps to stabilize cash flow for its clients, so they are able to remain focused on their core business goals and objectives.

For more information, visit https://www.pelorusequitygroup.com/.

Media Contact:
Max Borchardt
914-382-0085
pelorus@mattio.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.