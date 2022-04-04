Pelorus Equity Group to Participate in Upcoming Conferences: Green Entrepreneur’s Green Growth Summit and Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pelorus Equity Group (“Pelorus” or “the Company”), the leading provider of value-add bridge commercial real estate loans to cannabis businesses and owners with cannabis-related real estate, announced it will participate in two upcoming cannabis industry conferences in April: Green Entrepreneur ’s Green Growth Summit and Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference .

Green Entrepreneur’s Green Growth Summit

On Wednesday, April 6th at The Dalcy Event Hall in Chicago, Pelorus Co-founder and President Rob Sechrist will join Cresco Vice President of Supply Chain Paul Ochsner and Green Thumb Industries Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Dina Rollman for a panel discussion moderated by Marijuana Retail Report Editor-in-Chief Nicholas Gaulin. During the panel titled, How to Start, Build, and Grow Your Cannabis Business , which will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., attendees will hear from successful cannabis industry professionals about the tools and strategies they need to get their business off the ground and thriving.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Later in the month, Pelorus will have two main-stage slots at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, located at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami. On Wednesday, April 20 at 11:10 a.m., Sechrist will give a presentation titled “A Fireside Chat with Rob Sechrist of Pelorus Equity Group,” which will cover the current state of cannabis commercial real estate lending in the sector. Then, on the following day at 10:25 a.m., Pelorus Managing Partner Travis Goad will join FocusGrowth Asset Management CEO John Lykouretzos, Seaport Global Head of Capital Markets Jack Mascone and Viridian Capital Advisors President and Founder Scott Greiper for a panel titled Nuances of the Cannabis Debt Market, which will be moderated by Marcum LLP, Partner-Tax & Business Services Jill S. Scher.



About Pelorus Equity Group

Pelorus Equity Group (“Pelorus”), the leading provider of value-add bridge commercial real estate loans to cannabis businesses and owners with cannabis-related real estate, and its Pelorus Fund, a private mortgage real estate investment trust (“mREIT”), are changing the commercial real estate lending landscape in the cannabis sector.

Pelorus Fund offers a range of innovative transactional solutions to address the diverse needs of real estate investors and portfolio managers, and its flexible acquisition and bridge lending programs are the direct result of the firm’s involvement in more than 5,000 transactions of varying size and complexity.

Since 1991, Pelorus’ principals quickly understand an opportunity, structure a logical solution and execute a timely close and have participated in more than $5B of real estate investment transactions using both debt and equity solutions. To date, Pelorus has completed 63 commercial real-estate loan transactions and deployed more than $350 million to cannabis businesses and real estate owners, comprising more than 3,200,000 sq. ft. in eight states across the U.S.

With the ability to fund approved construction draws for reimbursement in an average of one to three days and a single agreement covering the financing of the entire project, the Pelorus Fund helps to stabilize cash flow for its clients, so they are able to remain focused on their core business goals and objectives.

For more information, visit https://www.pelorusequitygroup.com/ .