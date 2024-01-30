Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi., D-Calif., was blasted on social media after a video surfaced from October where she told pro-Palestinian protesters from Code Pink to “go back to China” where their “headquarters is.”
“In October, Pelosi told our members calling for a ceasefire to ‘go back to China,’ Code Pink posted on X on Monday along with a video of Pelosi interacting with protesters.
“These same women have been protesting for peace at
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden says he’s decided on response to Iranian-backed militia attack that killed 3 US soldiers in Jordan - January 30, 2024
- Pelosi faces backlash for demanding swarming protesters ‘go back to China’: ‘Slanderous accusations’ - January 30, 2024
- California sued over Newsom-signed laws forcing companies to disclose greenhouse gas emissions - January 30, 2024