Democrat Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi disregarded President Biden’s declarations that he will not drop out of the presidential race, suggesting there is still a decision to be made on whether he will remain the nominee.
Biden has repeatedly said that he will not drop out, most recently penning a letter to congressional Democrats stating that he is “firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump.”
Pelosi, h
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- AOC files articles of impeachment against Justices Alito, Thomas, alleges ‘unchecked corruption’ - July 10, 2024
- Biden advisers to join Senate Dems for special meeting amid swelling concerns - July 10, 2024
- Pelosi ignores Biden’s decision to stay in the race in latest sign of Democrat fracture - July 10, 2024