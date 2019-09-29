Pelosi says public opinion shifting in support of impeachment inquiry

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Saturday that public opinion is now on the side of an impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump following the release of new information about his conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
