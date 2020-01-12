Pelosi says Republicans will pay price for denying impeachment witnesses

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said House Democrats will determine on Tuesday when to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate and warned that Republicans will pay a political price for denying a trial with witnesses.
