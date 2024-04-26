Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was interrupted by anti-Israel students during a speech she gave in the United Kingdom on Thursday. A protest group also called her a “warmonger.”

As Pelosi, former House speaker, was beginning her remarks to the Oxford Union at the University of Oxford, a student quietly stood up and walked to the front of the room. He then presented a Palestinian flag and turned to the audience, blocking their view of the 84-year-old California congresswoman.<

[Read Full story at source]