Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who has received widespread scrutiny over her husband’s stock purchases, is making bank on another well-timed bet on a familiar corporation.

The California Democrat’s husband, Paul, who owns a San Francisco investment and consulting firm, scooped up between $1 million and $5 million worth of call options in computer chip company Nvidia on Nov. 22. Pelosi, however, held off on reporting the transaction until right before Christmas.

Nvidia

[Read Full story at source]