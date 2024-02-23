Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who has received widespread scrutiny over her husband’s stock purchases, is making bank on another well-timed bet on a familiar corporation.
The California Democrat’s husband, Paul, who owns a San Francisco investment and consulting firm, scooped up between $1 million and $5 million worth of call options in computer chip company Nvidia on Nov. 22. Pelosi, however, held off on reporting the transaction until right before Christmas.
Nvidia
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Federal judge torches Biden admin for ‘colluding’ with activist group on asylum rule: ‘Frenemies’ - February 23, 2024
- Fox News Politics: A very special prosecutor indeed - February 23, 2024
- White House says Republicans are obstacle to border security: ‘We did our job’ - February 23, 2024