NEW YORK, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced that the company will be participating in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 8:35 AM PST. Attending for Peloton will be Liz Coddington, Chief Financial Officer.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at the Event’s section of the company’s Investor Relations website https://investor.onepeloton.com/news-and-events/events.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) is the leading connected fitness platform with a highly engaged community of nearly 7 million Members worldwide. A category innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton’s first-of-its-kind subscription platform seamlessly combines innovative hardware, distinctive software, and exclusive content. Its world-renowned instructors, coach and motivate Members to be the best version of themselves anytime, anywhere. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton continues to scale across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

