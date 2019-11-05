Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) has announced its financial results for first quarter 2020. Please visit the Peloton investor relations website https://investor.onepeloton.com/financial-information/quarterly-results to view the first quarter 2020 shareholder letter. Today the company will host a live audio webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Additional Call Details:

What: Peloton First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Live Call: 1-877-667-0469 (US) or 1-346-406-0807 (international), Conference ID: 2467016

Webcast: https://investor.onepeloton.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

The archived webcast of the conference call will be available following the call.

About Peloton

Peloton is the largest interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of over 1.6 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. We make fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage our Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovation company at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry, creating a product that its Members love. The brand’s immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, and Peloton App, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through iOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and, starting in November 2019, Germany. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com .