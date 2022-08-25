Breaking News
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) has announced its financial results for fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022. Please visit the Peloton investor relations website https://investor.onepeloton.com/financial-information/quarterly-results to view the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 shareholder letter. Today the company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Additional Call Details:

What: Peloton Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Live Call registration link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7c2b6003c80049ce87554f370578e841

Live Audio Webcast: https://investor.onepeloton.com/news-and-events/events

The archived webcast of the conference call will be available following the call.

About Peloton

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 6.9 million Members. The Company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that motivate its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. Consumers can access the brand’s immersive content through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Guide and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Organizations and enterprises can access select Peloton products and the platform for their teams and customers through Peloton Corporate Wellness or Peloton Commercial. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
investor@onepeloton.com

