Peloton raises $1.2 billion after IPO prices at top of range

Interactive Inc , the U.S. fitness startup known for on-demand workout programs on its exercise bikes, on Wednesday raised $1.16 billion in its initial public offering after pricing shares at the top end of its target range.
