Peloton Stock – Investors of Peloton Stock Since at Least October 2020 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

NEW YORK, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (“Peloton”) (NASDAQ: PTON) breached their fiduciary duties to Peloton and its shareholders.

The investigation concerns whether members of Peloton’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Peloton in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Peloton, and whether Peloton and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

As recently reported by various news outlets and confirmed by filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Peloton’s founders, directors, and officers collectively sold nearly $500 million in stock before disclosing recent production stoppages, sales declines, and employee layoffs, which have caused dramatic declines in Peloton’s stock price.

