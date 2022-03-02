Peloton Stock – Investors of Peloton Stock Since at Least October 2020 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Breaking News
NEW YORK, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (“Peloton”) (NASDAQ: PTON) breached their fiduciary duties to Peloton and its shareholders. 

The investigation concerns whether members of Peloton’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Peloton in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Peloton, and whether Peloton and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

As recently reported by various news outlets and confirmed by filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Peloton’s founders, directors, and officers collectively sold nearly $500 million in stock before disclosing recent production stoppages, sales declines, and employee layoffs, which have caused dramatic declines in Peloton’s stock price.

INVESTORS OF PELOTON STOCK SINCE AT LEAST OCTOBER 2020 MAY HAVE LEGAL CLAIMS

If you have held Peloton stock since at least October 2020, please contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.cominfo@kehoelawfirm.com, for a free, confidential consultation and no-obligation evaluation of potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

