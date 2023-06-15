Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Market Benefiting from Rising Awareness among Patients about Pelvic Floor Disorders and Reconstruction Methods

New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 665.5 million by the end of 2033. Pelvic organ prolapse is a common condition that affects millions of women worldwide, characterized by the descent or protrusion of pelvic organs such as the uterus, bladder, or rectum. It can cause significant discomfort and urinary incontinence and impact daily activities, leading to decreased quality of life. The global market for pelvic organ prolapse repair stood at US$ 406.3 million in 2022 and is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033.

Rising awareness among patients about pelvic floor disorders and available treatment options can drive demand for pelvic reconstruction products. Manufacturers collaborate with patient advocacy groups, healthcare organizations, and online platforms to educate patients about symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options. By empowering patients with knowledge, manufacturers are trying to create demand for their products in the market.

Affordability is a significant factor in the adoption of pelvic reconstruction devices. Manufacturers are focusing on optimizing production processes, reducing manufacturing costs, and passing on the savings to customers. Offering cost-effective solutions without compromising on quality can attract price-sensitive customers and expand manufacturers’ market share.

Uterine prolapse can significantly impact a woman’s quality of life. It causes symptoms such as pelvic discomfort, urinary incontinence, difficulty with sexual intercourse, and bowel dysfunction. These symptoms have a profound physical, emotional, and social impact on affected individuals. As a result, many women seek treatment to alleviate their symptoms and improve their overall well-being, this is expected to create lucrative opportunities for providers of these treatments.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global pelvic organ prolapse repair is expected to reach US$ 665.5 million by 2033-end.

By treatment, the non-surgical segment held 67.5% share of the global market in 2022.

By application, uterine prolapse accounted for 40.5% of the global market share in 2022.

By end user, hospitals led with 55.7% market share in 2022.

North America led the global market with the U.S. accounting for US$ 118.8 million in 2022.

“Technological advancements coupled with rising awareness of pelvic organ prolapse, as well as advanced treatment options, are driving the growth of the pelvic organ prolapse repair market,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

To meet the increasing demand for pelvic organ prolapse treatments and address growing competition, manufacturers are implementing various initiatives. These include targeted advertising campaigns aimed at raising awareness about pelvic organ prolapse among the general public. Manufacturers are investing more in research and development through partnerships and collaborations, to develop innovative and cost-effective products.

In November 2020, Coloplast acquired Nine Continents Medical to diversify its portfolio of medical devices.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the pelvic organ prolapse repair market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment for 2012 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033.

The research study is based on treatment (non-surgical [pessary, pelvic floor muscle therapy], surgical [colpocleisis, colporrhaphy, sacrocolpopexy, sacrohysteropexy, uterosacral or sacrospinous ligament fixation]), application (cystocele, urethrocele, enterocele, uterine prolapse, posterior vaginal wall prolapse or dropped rectum), and end user (hospitals, specialized clinics, female care facilities), across seven key regions of the world.

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

