Pence aide said Trump’s Ukraine phone call was ‘unusual and inappropriate’

The phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart at the center of Congress’ impeachment investigation was “inappropriate,” a foreign policy aide to Vice President Mike Pence told lawmakers, according to a transcript released on Saturday.
