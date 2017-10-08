Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence walked out of a National Football League game on Sunday after some players knelt during the national anthem, a form of demonstration that began last year in silent protest against police violence toward racial minorities.
