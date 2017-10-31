WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Vice President Mike Pence will meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Tuesday as Republicans grappled with key provisions in the tax cut bill and lobbyists expressed concern that a bill might not be ready by a self-imposed deadline.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Pence goes to Capitol Hill as lawmakers work on tax bill - October 31, 2017
- Trump chief of staff’s Civil War comment draws fire - October 31, 2017
- One dead, manhunt under way after shooting at Utah campus - October 31, 2017