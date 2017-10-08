WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence walked out of a National Football League game on Sunday in his home state of Indiana after some players knelt during the national anthem, a form of demonstration that began as a symbolic protest against police violence against racial minorities.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- NRA opposes outright U.S. ban on gun devices used by Las Vegas killer - October 8, 2017
- Venezuela leader thanks hostile Trump for making him ‘famous’ - October 8, 2017
- Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel during anthem - October 8, 2017