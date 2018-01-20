Pence tells Egypt’s Sisi that U.S. would back two-state solution

CAIRO (Reuters) – Vice President Mike Pence told Egypt’s leader on Saturday the United States would support a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians if the two sides agreed to it, seeking to reassure a key Arab ally over President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
