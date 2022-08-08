Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Penn Highlands Healthcare Helps You Learn Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Monkeypox

Penn Highlands Healthcare Helps You Learn Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Monkeypox

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Deepak Garg, MD

Deepak Garg, MD
Deepak Garg, MD

DuBois, Pennsylvania, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Just when people’s fears about the many variants of the COVID-19 virus began to ease, a new virus – monkeypox — became news and may be causing some people to worry. With the federal government declaring the growing monkeypox outbreak a national health emergency, Deepak Garg, MD, a physician with Penn Highlands Infectious Disease, participated in a recent interview about the virus. Below are his comments.

Dr. Garg:  Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, which is in the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. Monkeypox is milder than smallpox and is rarely fatal.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Dr. Garg: The symptoms of monkeypox are very similar to those of many other illnesses – fever, headache, chills, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes and respiratory problems such as a sore throat, nasal congestion and cough. However, the one big difference is that with monkeypox, a rash presents. The rash is commonly near the genitals, but it can also be on the hands, feet, chest or face. The rash may look like pimples or blisters and may be itchy or painful before scabs form and they heal.

Is monkeypox contagious?

Dr. Garg: The known forms of monkeypox transmission include: through personal contact such as skin-to-skin contact; coming in contact with an infected person’s body fluids or respiratory secretions or touching clothing or linens that have be worn or used by someone with the virus.

Can a person contract monkeypox from animals?

Dr. Garg: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the answer is yes. If someone is scratched or bitten by animal with the virus or if they prepare or eat the meat of an infected animal, they can contract the virus.

When is a person with the virus contagious?

Dr. Garg: A person can spread monkeypox from the time symptoms appear until the rash is fully healed.

How long is someone sick with monkeypox?

Dr. Garg: Monkeypox typically lasts two to four weeks.

How is monkeypox treated?

Dr. Garg: While there are not any treatments specific to monkeypox, the vaccine and antiviral drugs used for smallpox are successfully being used to treat monkeypox.

If someone was vaccinated against smallpox as a child, will they be protected from monkeypox?

Dr. Garg: Both the CDC and the WHO have published data showing that the smallpox vaccine is 85% effective in preventing monkeypox infection. However, the effectiveness of the smallpox vaccine wanes over time so a childhood vaccination 50 years ago many not prove as effective today.

How does someone protect themselves from monkeypox?

Dr. Garg: To avoid getting monkeypox, do not touch the skin of anyone with a rash and avoid close contact with them. Do not touch any objects that a person with monkeypox may have used. Wash your hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer.

About Dr. Garg

Deepak Garg, MD, specializes in Infectious Disease and Wound Care at Penn Highlands Healthcare. He is board certified in Infectious Disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine and in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Garg received his medical degree from Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab, India. He completed his internship and residency at Interfaith Medical Center, Department of Internal Medicine, New York, and a fellowship in Infectious Disease with the Department of Infectious Disease, St. John Hospital and Medical Center, Detroit, Michigan. Dr. Garg is a member of the American Medical Association, Infectious Diseases Society of America and the Michigan Infectious Diseases Society.

Dr. Garg’s office is located at 635 Maple Avenue, Entrance A, DuBois, PA 15801.

Attachment

  • Deepak Garg, MD 
CONTACT: Corinne G. Laboon
Penn Highlands Healthcare
724-258-1339
claboon@monvalleyhospital.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.