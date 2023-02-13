LIMITLESS NIL | Accelerating Growth

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Limitless NIL, LLC, the market leader in the evolving NIL space has announced that it is now a part of the newly formed TEAM Group Holdings, Inc., a Pennsylvania Corporation (“TEAM”). TEAM’s branded house includes Limitless, Strategic Sports Marketing, and Sports Vault. TEAM’s mission is to maximize an athlete’s earning potential while ensuring a strong ROI for the client company through traditional and influencer activation.

Founded in 2022 by Sean and Liam Clifford, Limitless NIL, LLC seeks to help student-athletes build cutting-edge brands and business relationships designed for the world of NIL. Starting with just five employees and seven athletes, Limitless now has over 50 athletes under agreements and a rapidly growing pipeline of athlete talent and sponsors.

The Nittany Lion faithful were happy to have the veteran QB Sean Clifford, return for his sixth year and further his football legacy in front of 100,000 students and fans dressed in blue and white on Saturday afternoons at Beaver Stadium. Clifford also returned to Central PA to build a legacy with Liam for future young athletes through the creation of his company Limitless NIL. MVP of the 2023 Rose Bowl and Penn State’s all-time leading passer, Clifford is leaving a legacy beyond the playing field. Limitless truly is an agency that is “for the players, by the players.”

“When I made the decision to come back to Penn State I knew that I wanted to do something in a big way to affect college sports across all landscapes.” Clifford shares. “That is where Limitless NIL really came from. When we first sat down to talk about our mission statement, breeding extreme ownership is indispensable to us because we see that it worked. I created a company with my brother, with a team, that had my back and still has my back to this day. And I have been so happy with the results. Over this time, that is the main point of “for the players by the players.” What we are trying to do at Limitless NIL is give extreme ownership to the players so they can make sound decisions for themselves starting in high school.”

With the rapidly and constantly changing Name, Image, and Likeness landscape in amateur athletics, young athletes have the ability to build a foundation for current and future earnings at an earlier age than ever before. Clifford and his Limitless team have positioned themselves to be at the forefront of helping these athletes navigate the deep and sometimes choppy waters of the NIL world.

Limitless has secured deals for its athletes with companies ranging in size from local businesses in State College, Pennsylvania, to nationally recognized brands, to multi-billion dollar public companies.

“Well before NIL was formally approved, we had the plan to become a major player in the NIL space. After meeting with Sean and Liam Clifford last year, we knew our future had to include them. They had multiple pieces of the puzzle already in place, including a dynamic group of entrepreneurs driving the business. I am thrilled with our newly consolidated NIL platform and eager to continue our rapid growth in 2023,” explained Pat Waters, President & CEO of TEAM.

“Pat and his team have successfully monetized professional athlete brands for almost 20 years. We are proud to match our values with the Limitless team and strategically expand our reach in the NIL category,” said Peter Luukko, Chairman of TEAM.

While Limitless is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of TEAM, it will continue to operate as a stand-alone brand. The merger with TEAM will provide Limitless with the resources and tools to continue to grow at a rapid rate. It will also enable Limitless to help athletes across the country navigate the industry, make confident decisions, and achieve success on an even greater scale.

