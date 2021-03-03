Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Penn Virginia Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

Penn Virginia Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

HOUSTON, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Penn Virginia Corporation (“Penn Virginia” or the “Company”)(NASDAQ:PVAC) announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results after the market closes on Monday, March 8, 2021, and hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Event: Penn Virginia Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Call.

Earnings Call Timing: Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Webcast: Log onto the Company’s website, www.pennvirginia.com, up to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Phone: Dial toll-free (844) 707-6931 (international: (412) 317-9248) five to ten minutes before the scheduled start of the conference call.

Replay: An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at the Company’s website beginning shortly after the webcast. The replay will also be available from March 9, 2021 through March 15, 2021 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (international: (412) 317-0088) and entering the pass code 10152095.

About Penn Virginia Corporation

Penn Virginia Corporation is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs, and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.pennvirginia.com. The information on the Company’s website is not part of this release.

Contact:

Clay Jeansonne
Investor Relations
Ph: (713) 722-6540
E-Mail: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.