Penn Virginia to Participate in Upcoming Events

HOUSTON, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Penn Virginia Corporation (“Penn Virginia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PVAC) today announced it will participate in the following events over the next month:

The Scotia Howard Weil 2018 Energy Conference to be held in New Orleans, LA on March 25-28, 2018 at The Roosevelt New Orleans Hotel. Penn Virginia will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors on March 26-27, 2018. A link to the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.pennvirginia.com.



The Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) – Oil and Gas Investment Symposium to be held in New York, NY on April 9-10, 2018 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. Penn Virginia’s presentation will begin at 11:35 AM EST on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. A link to the webcast and presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.pennvirginia.com.

About Penn Virginia Corporation

Penn Virginia Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas in various domestic onshore regions of the United States, with a primary focus in the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.pennvirginia.com.

Contact:

Steve Hartman

Chief Financial Officer

(713) 722-6529

[email protected]