Penn Virginia to Present at Upcoming Events

HOUSTON, Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Penn Virginia Corporation (“Penn Virginia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PVAC) today announced it will present at the following events over the next two weeks.

The Jefferies 2017 Energy Conference to be held in Houston, Texas on November 28-29, 2017. Penn Virginia’s presentation will begin at 4 PM EST on Tuesday, November 28, 2017. A link to the webcast and presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.pennvirginia.com.

The Capital One Securities 12th Annual Energy Conference to be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on December 6-7, 2017. Penn Virginia’s presentation will begin at 12:30 PM EST on Wednesday, December 6, 2017. The presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.pennvirginia.com.

About Penn Virginia Corporation

Penn Virginia Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas in various domestic onshore regions of the United States, with a primary focus in the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.pennvirginia.com.

Contact:

Steve Hartman

Chief Financial Officer

(713) 722-6529

[email protected]