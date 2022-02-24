Pennant Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Earnings Release and Call

Breaking News
EAGLE, Idaho, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of operating subsidiaries that provide home health, hospice and senior living services, announced today that it expects to issue its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Pennant invites current and prospective investors to tune into a live webcast to be held the following day, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time), during which Pennant’s management will discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results.

To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at http://investor.pennantgroup.com. The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time on Friday, March 25, 2022.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 88 home health and hospice agencies and 54 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated “company” and “its” assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms “we,” “us,” “its” and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

