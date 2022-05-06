Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Appoints Senior Partner of PennantPark to Its Board of Directors

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Appoints Senior Partner of PennantPark to Its Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

MIAMI, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (the “Company”) (NYSE: PFLT) (TASE: PFLT) announced today the appointment of Mr. José A. Briones, Jr. to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective May 3, 2022. Mr. Briones is a Senior Partner at PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC (“PennantPark”). His appointment brings the Company’s Board of Directors to six members.

“On behalf of the Company’s Board of Directors and PennantPark, I am delighted to welcome José to the Company’s Board of Directors. José has been instrumental to our success, and we look forward to his contributions for many years ahead,” said Art Penn, Chairman and CEO. “Our firm continues to provide investors attractive risk/return across the middle market credit landscape, driven by our relationship-focused origination profile in the core middle market, where we are an important strategic capital provider to growing companies.”

Mr. Briones joined PennantPark in December 2009, and oversees originating, underwriting, executing and monitoring investments for the company. He is also responsible for various strategic initiatives.

Prior to joining PennantPark, he was a Partner at Apollo Investment Management, L.P. and a member of its investment committee from 2006 until he joined PennantPark. Mr. Briones also spent time with UBS Securities, JP Morgan, and BT Securities and BT Alex Brown Inc.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company which primarily invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of floating rate senior secured loans, including first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt and subordinated debt. From time to time, the Company may also invest in equity investments. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC

PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is a leading middle market credit platform, managing $6 billion of investable capital, including potential leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in Miami and has offices in New York, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles.

CONTACT: Richard Cheung

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

(212) 905-1000

www.pennantpark.com

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.